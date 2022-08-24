Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement hosting free adoption event for Clear the Shelters

All dog and cat adoptions at Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement will be free this Saturday as part of the annual Clear the Shelters campaign.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement is facing the same problem as many shelters across the Carolinas: Overcrowding.

That's why WCNC Charlotte and NBC are teaming up to Clear the Shelters as part of the annual nationwide campaign aimed at finding forever homes for animals in need. Clear the Shelters helps relieve the pressure by adopting out lots of deserving cats and dogs.

Clear the Shelters, which is this Saturday, Aug. 27, couldn't come at a better time for someone looking to give one of these pets a second chance with a permanent home. These pets weren't given the opportunity at life and were dealt a bad hand at birth. Many of these loving pets just need the right fit, and that's what Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement hopes to provide by vetting potential adopters.

This year's event will feature free adoptions. All adopting families must be pre-approved, but you can be pre-approved on the spot. Most animals are ready to leave the same day. All animals will be spayed or neutered and fully vetted before leaving the shelter.

There are three things the shelter needs more than anything: donations, volunteers and fosters.

"We are always looking for fosters," Elizabeth Henderson, the adoption coordinator, said. "Fostering is very important because it helps us with space in our building and it helps save other lives as well. So when you foster, it frees up a kennel space to help bring in animals."

Henderson said volunteering is beneficial to the animals because it helps them get familiar with human interaction. For many strays, this can help them get over any anxiety they may feel toward a new person.

And of course, the shelters always need food and treats for their furry residents.