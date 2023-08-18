Adopt or donate at Gaston County Animal Care & Enforcement's Clear the Shelters event Saturday

All adoptions are free and you will have the chance to meet Ace, the rescue dog turned therapy dog for Gaston County.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement (ACE) is one of many shelters around the country that is almost at full capacity every day.

Their primary goal is to ensure the proper care and treatment of dogs and cats. They continually provide care and housing for stray, injured, diseased and unwanted animals.

All of the dogs and cats that ACE Shelter takes in are given a comfortable area where they stay until owners reclaim their pet or the animal is placed with a new owner.

During the month of August, the Clear the Shelters campaign opens the door for people who truly want the chance to adopt a pet.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement's annual “Clear the Shelters” event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26 at ACE Shelter, located at 1491 Business Park Court in Gastonia.

All adoptions will be free, plus there will be food trucks and vendors with everything you need for your pet(s). You can also meet an awesome lab-terrier mix named “Ace."

Ace has an amazing story about survival. He was rescued from a terrible animal cruelty situation. After a special training program, Ace is now a Gaston County therapy dog. His handler is Cindy Zimmerman, a Gaston County Animal Control Officer. Zimmerman and Ace now have the opportunity to spend a lot of quality time with several Gaston County agencies and attend local events.

Ace is just one example of what local animal shelters and rescue groups will have for everyone to see during the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” campaign. For more information about Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement, call 704-922-8677.