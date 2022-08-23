Monroe rescue group finds forever homes for cats and kittens

Zach's Rescue has lowered its adoption fees throughout the month of August to help Clear the Shelters and find these loving cats their forever homes.

MONROE, N.C. — Zach's Rescue in Monroe, North Carolina, has been around for 10 years, focusing on finding forever homes for cats and kittens.

This weekend, Zach's Rescue will be taking part in the annual Clear the Shelters campaign, which helps find homes for as many pets as possible as overloaded shelters reach critical levels. WCNC Charlotte is helping clear the shelters across the Charlotte area on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The goal of Zach's Rescue is to find great forever homes for each cat that comes through its doors. They've rescued cats and kittens from businesses, neighborhoods, farms, hoarding situations and surrenders. They also partner with surrounding shelters, like the ones in Cabarrus and Union counties to help keep their numbers down, too.

PetSmart and PetSmart Charities have partnered with Zach's Rescue to care for their animals, and that's where you'll find their cats hoping to find a forever home. Under the care of PetSmart, the cats and kittens are completely vetted. They're tested for certain diseases, spayed, neutered, vaccinated and even microchipped.

By now you may be wondering how you can help. For starters, all the shelters can use more volunteers. Even if you can't give your time or money, there's another thing you can do: Help those around you understand the importance of spaying and neutering.

"We want to promote Clear the Shelters mostly by telling people to spay and neuter your pets," Carlene Herrin, a volunteer with Zach's Rescue, said. "So we don't end up with overpopulation that ends up in the shelters. We will be promoting adoption, so we have reduced our prices for the whole month of August."

This Saturday, Zach's Rescue, along with team members at PetSmart in Monroe, will be on hand for Clear the Shelters. The hope is to find some loving homes for a bunch of deserving cats and kittens.

Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign that is spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Each year, NBCUniversal Local’s NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner with animal shelters and rescues in their communities to host Clear The Shelters events.