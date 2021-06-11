CLT Happenings: 8 ways to enjoy your Queen City weekend

This weekend is packed with places to explore including a vendor market, a concert or a local record store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nothing beats a weekend in the Charlotte area. Great food and brews, awesome activities and nightlife like no other makeup just some of the ways you can spend your weekend. See what’s happening!

Glow Flow Yoga @ Alchemy-C3 Lab

What’s better than an alleviating yoga session after a long week? A glow-in-the-dark yoga session to get the weekend started right. Pop into Glow Flow Yoga at Alchemy-C3 Lab in South End for a fun vinyasa flow leading into a relaxing, yin-styled practice. This outdoor event runs from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and starts at $15. RVSP here.

Record Store Day @ Charlotte area record stores

Looking to get lost in your favorite music? Head to Charlotte-area record stores for Record Store Day, an annual event where vinyl music connoisseurs and local record stores come together to celebrate the unique culture of record stores with exclusive releases, special deals and unique activities. It all goes down Saturday, June 12 at your local record store. See a full list of participating stores here.

Optimist Hall Courtyard Cinemas

Make your way to NoDa Optimist Hall’s Courtyard Cinemas summer series. Grab some food and sit under sunset for a showing of “The Sandlot” this Saturday, June 12. The movie starts at 7 p.m. and viewing is free; find more information here.

Day Out with Thomas @ Tweetsie Railroad

Bring the family out to Tweetsie Railroad for A Day Out with Thomas the Train. Events include a ride on the famous storybook engine, live entertainment, photo ops, and a bubble zone. Day Out with Thomas kicks off Friday, June 11, and will run until Sunday, June 20. Tickets start at $33 and are available here.

Markets at 11 in Ballantyne

Venture over to Ballantyne’s former golf course for Markets at 11, an open-air market happening every second Saturday. Events include live music, outdoor yoga, picnicking, brews, and food trucks. The market is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday and admission is free. Find more information here.

Vaulted Oak Brewing @ Echo Hills and Oakhurst

Vaulted Oak Brewing is finally open to the public. Bring your friends out and visit Charlotte’s newest brewery this weekend for great drinks and delicious bites. The brewery is open all weekend long beginning at noon and closing at 10 p.m. More information is available here.

Besties Brunch @ Optimist Hall

Spend your Sunday morning with your BFF at Optimist Hall’s Besties & Brunch. The food hall’s vendors will offer specially curated brunch menus with delicious selections such as Monte Crisco pizza, chicken and waffle tacos and bacon, egg, & cheese empanadas. Prices vary with different vendors; find more information here.

Concert in the Gardens @ The Duke Mansion