CMPD hosts back pack giveaway to set students up for success

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spent Saturday morning making sure kids in the community are ready to go back to school even if that will look a little different this year.
Officers handed out book bags full of school supplies to families on S. Brevard Street in Uptown Charlotte. CMPD officers wore masks and handed out free bags to families who drove by between 10 a.m. & 12 p.m.
The giveaway was part of a partnership with The Brooklyn Collective and Grooming Greatness Foundation.
The department plans to hold several other back pack giveaways in the community. Officers will hand out supplies at three different locations in Charlotte next Saturday.
The locations include:
Northwest School of the Arts: 1415 Beatties Ford Road
Northside Baptist Church: 333 Jeremiah Blvd.
Compare Foods Supermarket: 201 W. Arrowood Road.