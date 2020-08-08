CMPD hosts back pack giveaway to set students up for success

The school year may look different this year but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police want to make sure students are ready to learn.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spent Saturday morning making sure kids in the community are ready to go back to school even if that will look a little different this year.

Officers handed out book bags full of school supplies to families on S. Brevard Street in Uptown Charlotte. CMPD officers wore masks and handed out free bags to families who drove by between 10 a.m. & 12 p.m.

The giveaway was part of a partnership with The Brooklyn Collective and Grooming Greatness Foundation.

Miss out on today’s #backtoschool event? Visit one of these locations next Saturday morning to get school supplies for your child.



-Northwest School of the Arts: 1415 Beatties Ford Rd

-Northside Baptist Church: 333 Jeremiah Blvd

-Compare Foods Supermarket: 201 W. Arrowood Rd https://t.co/XXKJpCXjWf — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 8, 2020

The department plans to hold several other back pack giveaways in the community. Officers will hand out supplies at three different locations in Charlotte next Saturday.

The locations include:

Northwest School of the Arts: 1415 Beatties Ford Road

Northside Baptist Church: 333 Jeremiah Blvd.