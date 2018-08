CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

CMPD announced on Facebook the K9, Nash, died this week after battling cancer.

"Nash was not feeling well and was taken to the veterinary this week," CMPD said on Facebook. "After extensive examination, he was diagnosed with cancer and it was too late."

CMPD described Nash as "loved by his unit," on Facebook. The K9 was eight years old at the time of his death, according to CMPD.

