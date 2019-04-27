CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD announced the launch of the Community Policing Crisis Response Team Friday.

The purpose of the team is to respond to scenes when officers are dealing with community members experiencing a mental health crisis.

The program has the potential to de-escalate encounters with people suffering from a behavioral health crisis or substance abuse disorder.

This is not a tactical unit. Officers will work with individuals after the situation is resolved, showing them where they can go to get help.

Currently, there are 690 officers trained on the force to do this.

"As a person who has a mental health condition, I can truly say that this is going to help save lives and it's going to enhance our city and help people who are dealing with mental health and substance abuse," an advocate of the program told NBC Charlotte.

