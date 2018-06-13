CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For kids, summer break is a time for relaxation and fun with friends. But for parents, that time away can mean extra stress, especially when it comes to making sure their children are getting healthy meals.

That’s why over 50 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools campuses will provide free breakfast and lunch for kids across the area starting Tuesday. For students who are in more remote areas of the county, CMS announced they will have “Lunch Express” sites. The program’s goal is to assist children in low-income areas get the nutrition they need during the summer months when they’re out of school.

The Summer Food Service Program is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and managed by the NC Department of Public Instruction, and CMS will be reimbursed for the cost of every meal served to eligible kids. Just like during the school year, every meal served by CMS during the summer will meet nutrition standards set by federal guidelines.

2018 CMS Hot Meal Sites by Hank Lee on Scribd

Can’t see the list? Click here for a complete listing of all summer food locations. For more information on the location near you, contact School Nutrition Services at 980-343-6041.

