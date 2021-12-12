Columbia Citizen's Police Academy offers inside look at the officer experience

A local fraternity had an opportunity to learn about policing firsthand as part of Columbia's free Citizen's Police Academy.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After weeks of training, Columbia's Citizen's Police Academy came to a quiet close on Saturday for participants in the Omicron Phi chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

For Robert Reese, the lessons were personal after spending part of his life in Minneapolis where George Floyd was murdered during an arrest.

"My perspective there was the catalyst for me wanting to be a part of this experience," Reese said. "There's been a lot of incidents with police officers and violent issues, particularly with African American men. So, this was an opportunity for us to come together to work with the police department to find out exactly what they do on a daily basis."

Throughout the course, they learned about training, use of force, and policy. They also rode alongside officers and were involved in a hands-on simulation of what an officer may face.

"This is a good program," Columbia Police Officer A.L. Frederick said. "You can actually come and see why we do what we do when we do it. It's a win-win situation for all involved and we try to be as transparent as possible by letting you see what we learn."

Over the last year, the City of Columbia has seen an increase in violent crime.

Reese hopes the academy can work toward helping reduce that number by strengthening relationships between officers and the community.

"I came in like probably any novice off the street with a preconceived notion of what police officers, what they do, and who they are, and my understanding has been expanded in a number of ways," Reese said. "So, I get a better understanding of those who put their lives on the line on a daily basis to secure and support and protect our communities. So, for me, it was an opportunity to kind of have an eye-opening experience, but also try to figure out, how do we take this experience that we've had and scale it."

Similar programs are held around the country. Participants are not police officers.