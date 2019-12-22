CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Members of the Charlotte community joined together on Saturday morning for a march against violence in the Queen City.

The group Stop Killing Our Children held the event outside the McCrorey YMCA on Beatties Ford Road.

Many of those who marched on Saturday have children who were killed in senseless acts of violence. Lucille Puckett said her son Shaun was murdered back in 2016.

"We, as a community, have to come together and say stop killing our children," one woman said. "If you see something, say something."

Charlotte is now past 100 homicides for the year for the first time since 1993.

