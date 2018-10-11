MATTHEWS, N.C. — Dozens of people gathered in Matthews on Saturday to call for change, nearly two weeks after a deadly shooting at Butler High School.

The community prayer rally, held at Stumptown Park, brought together concerned parents and town leaders.

Among them, Sheriff-elect Garry McFadden, who says the parents of both the victim and the suspected shooter have reached out to him.

"We have to deal with conflict and drama, conflict-resolution and I think that's what we need start with," McFadden said. "Talking to the kids, talking to the churches, talking to the schools about conflict and conflict resolution. We definitely need to stress that in the schools and all around the city. We have a lot of conflict and these conflicts cause violence."

© 2018 WCNC