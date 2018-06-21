CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Inside the doors of Myers Park United Methodist Church, dozens prayed for the President and the thousands of children separated from their families at the U.S. border.

“I just can’t imagine the horror that they’re going through right now,” Lisa Castaneda said tearfully.

Video of panicked, crying kids inside what many call cages have caused outrage and heartache.

Since May, U.S. Customs officials say more than 2,000 families have been apprehended at the border, leaving 2,340 children designated as unaccompanied.

“It’s important to realize this is not a partisan issue this is a moral issue,” said Myers Park United Methodist Church Minister of Missions and Community Engagement Nathan Arledge.

Relief for many came Wednesday afternoon, President Trump altering his controversial zero-tolerance policy, signing an executive order stopping agents from separating children from parents detained at the border.

“It’s about keeping families together, while at the same time being sure that we have a very powerful, very strong border,” President Trump said.

These churchgoers are now sending letters, pleading with local lawmakers to find compassion for those fleeing dangerous situations in their home countries.

Governor Roy Cooper ordered the return of NC National Guard troops deployed to secure the border, telling reporters current immigration laws do not reflect the values of America.

“North Carolina did not want to participate in this cruel policy. And so those three soldiers and the helicopter are coming back to North Carolina,” Cooper explained.

