CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday night, members of the Charlotte community gathered to show patients at Levine Children's Hospital that they weren't forgotten this holiday season.

Hundreds gathered outside of the Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, shining flashlights at the hospital at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Lights for Levine Children's event. Up in the rooms, children shined their own lights back down at the group.

Those in attendance said it was a very moving experience.

"Thank you to our incredible Charlotte community for coming to Lights for Levine Children’s," Levine Children's said in a Facebook post. "We appreciate the support, sweet dreams and hope for brighter tomorrows."

Part of the Charlotte Fire Department was in attendance Friday, and the Rescue 10 truck contributed bright red lights to the cause.

It was the first time Levine Children's Hospital has hosted the event, but they plan to make it a yearly tradition.

