One special necklace brings together hundreds in search of owner

A necklace found in Columbia has led to hundreds of people across the Midlands pitching in to try to return it.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On an otherwise normal Friday for the Miller family, a small silver necklace breaks up the routine.

Aisha Miller's husband found the piece of jewelry outside his job at Nick's Gyros and Phillys on Broad River Road a couple of months ago.

The search to find the owner has been one close to their hearts since.

The front of the pendant reads, 'Mother of an Angel,' with two tiny footprints.

The back brought Aisha to tears.

"On the back, it says, ‘I carried you every second of your life and I will love you for every second of mine," Aisha said.

As she watches her children play in the yard, she's reminded, it wasn't always this way.

“My husband and I had four miscarriages before we had our three healthy children," Aisha said. "Just the significance of this being a reminder of a child that was lost and probably a source of comfort to that mom. I just really wanted to get it back to her.”

When no one came to retrieve it from the restaurant, Aisha took hold of the necklace and tried online to find the owner.

On Thursday, she shared the story on Facebook, and prayers and support poured in.

I know this is a long shot, but my husband found this on the ground near Nick's on Broad River Rd (Columbia, SC). I would love to return it to the owner! Any leads? Posted by Aisha S Miller on Thursday, October 28, 2021

“A lot of moms commented and wanted to see it returned," Aisha said. "So, we’re all hopeful.”

They're now closer than ever to their goal, by finding who they believe sold the necklace and possibly even the mother.

“I would feel so special to be able to return it to her," Aisha said.