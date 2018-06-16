STANLY COUNTY, N.C. -- Friends, family and colleagues said goodbye to a 17-year-old volunteer firefighter who was killed while on his way to a call earlier this week.

A funeral was held for Dakota Snavely at Anderson Grove Baptist Church in Albemarle on Saturday.

Fire officials say Snavely was with the department for about three years but grew up around the fire station. Dakota and his father were both members of the East Side Volunteer Fire Department.

“He wanted to be just like his daddy, Jimmy, just like him,” Dakota's friend David Love told NBC Charlotte earlier in the week.

PHOTOS: Community remembers teen volunteer firefighter killed while heading to a call

According to officials, Dakota Snavely was killed in a vehicle accident as he was leaving a friend's house near Oakboro. NBC Charlotte has learned Snavely was headed to Morrow Mountain State Park for a dispatched water rescue.

Sign up for WCNC NBC Charlotte’s 5 Things to Know newsletter and get the latest in your inbox each morning.

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC