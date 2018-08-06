GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- People across Gaston County continue to grieve after a man was accused of crashing his car into a popular restaurant, killing two women.

On May 20, 62-year-old Roger Self purposely drove his SUV into the Surf and Turf Lodge in Bessemer City while his family was eating lunch, according to a close family friend of the Self family, Pastor Austin Rammell. The crash killed Roger Self’s 26-year-old daughter Katelyn Self and 35-year-old daughter-in-law Amanda Self.



Last week, one of the two women killed was laid to rest in Gastonia. Dozens gathered at Bethlehem Church to celebrate Amanda Self's life.



Amanda Self, 35, worked for CaroMont Health, according to the hospital's Facebook page. Kathleen Besson, Chief Operating Officer at CaroMont Health said in a statement released in May that Amanda Self's death was a "devastating loss."

"As a nurse, Amanda was an accomplished and respected leader, colleague and friend," Besson said in a statement. "We will miss her deeply, and our thoughts remain with her family.”



On Sunday, hundreds are expected to take part in the celebration of Katelyn Self’s life. Her funeral will be held at the Gastonia First Assembly of God on South Myrtle School Road. The family will bring in friends from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. before starting the service at 4 p.m.

Katelyn Self will then be laid to rest at Hovis Family Cemetery in Dallas, N.C.

The 26-year-old worked for the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, having worked her way up from detention officer to a patrolling deputy.



Roger Self was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident. Rammell said Roger Self had been struggling with severe depression and anxiety over the last few weeks and went so far as to have all of the firearms taken from his home.

“Realizing he was struggling with depression, it was in the early stage, and being smart enough to understand, he started realizing, ‘something ain’t right,’” Rammell said in May. “He called and said, ‘I need y’all to take these guns.’ That ramped it up to, ‘oh, he’s serious.’”

Local community's efforts

Communities across Gaston County continue to show support for the Self family following the deadly crash in May.

Days after the restaurant rampage, the community gathered at Harper Park in the town of Stanley to show their support for Amanda Self's 8-year-old son and his sister.

Self's son plays youth baseball and his coach, Chad Brown, told NBC Charlotte in May they wanted to return some normalcy to the children's lives.

"Be as respectful as we can but also enjoy a little baseball but loving on a little eight-year-old young man and his sister," Brown previously told NBC Charlotte.

In addition to the baseball game, a GoFundMe page was launched to help the Self family. According to the GoFundMe page, the proceeds raised will help family members with hospital, funeral, and other expenses the family incurred during this “difficult recovery process.”

