GREENVILLE, S.C. -- On Saturday, hundreds gathered to remember a news anchor who was tragically killed earlier in the week.

News reporter and anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer, both of NBC-affiliate station WYFF in Greenville, South Carolina, died after a tree fell on their vehicle while they were covering severe weather in North Carolina.

Kevin McMullen, Mike McCormick's brother, said Mike always wanted to make sure everyone around him was happy.

"He wanted to help as many people as he could," Kevin said of his late brother.

"I just always looked up to him growing up, and every little thing he did, I tried to mimic him," Kevin added. "I just can't believe he's gone."

McCormick had worked for the station since 2007 and Smeltzer was the station's photographer in the Spartanburg bureau, according to WYFF's website.

Smeltzer's funeral was held earlier in Virginia, his home state.

© 2018 WCNC