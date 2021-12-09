Mount Holly and Belmont communities raise funds to help save local teen

The goal is to raise $60,000 for 18-year-old Staphon Peterson, a former basketball player at Cramerton Christian Academy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mount Holly and Belmont communities are coming together to save a local teen's life.

Staphon Peterson is 18 years old and recently graduated Cramerton Christian Academy. He had plans to play college basketball, but now that's on hold.

"You never know what somebody's going through," Peterson said.

Peterson is strong, his strength displayed on the court, but lately his strength is being tested in ways he never imagined.

"I didn't really know I was sick, I was just tired," Peterson said.

Peterson was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and was told that he would need a liver transplant soon.

"Selfishly I hate it, he's supposed to be going to college and playing ball," Peterson's mother Wendy Douglas said.

Douglas is trying to help her son. It's not always easy, but they're finding their way.

"The fact that I feel like he doesn't deserve it, of course if I could take it I would. The other piece is I know he's going to be greater on the other side," Douglas said.

The transplant team at Duke Children’s Hospital in Durham has found a match for Peterson, his father.

"I'm actually getting a transplant in about a week September 20th so, I'm excited, I'm nervous, all the emotions you could possibly think of," Peterson said.

A liver transplant isn't cheap and now the community is rallying together to raise money to save Peterson's life, a life where he wants to play basketball.

"I haven't played in two months, it's terrible, I hate it," Peterson said.

He's hopeful to return to it soon, the family says they are full of strength.

"It would be impossible to do this without faith and its funny because Staphon asked me a couple weeks ago, 'mom, you seem like you know that I'm going to be okay,' and I said I do, he said how do you know that... I said 'that's faith son,'" she explained.

You can make a donation at The Children's Organ Transplant Association (COTA) which helps children and young adults who need a life-saving transplant by providing fundraising assistance and family support.

The goal is to raise $60,000.

There will also be a workout fundraiser taking place on Sunday.