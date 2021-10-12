Charlotte's nationally recognized Cops & Barbers program credits its impact to consistency

"Before Cops & Barbers, my outlook on law-enforcement was just like every other African-American man. I stay out they way, they stay out my way," Shaun Corbett said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After initially making a splash six years ago nationally, Cops & Barbers is still charting new territory in the Queen City by bridging the gap between police and the neighbors they serve in one of the most trusted cornerstones of the community.

"I've met some great officers Black, white, Asian, Latino that really care about the community and they need the community's help to serve it," Cops & Barbers co-founder Shaun Corbett said.

Corbett says the concept came to him in the wake of the Michael Brown case. The 18-year-old Black teen was fatally shot at the hands of a white police officer in 2014.

"At the time Michael Brown happened, my son had just turned 18 and he just got his first car, and I knew that as a parent I didn't know how to teach him how to handle himself at a police stop," recalled Corbett.

When Corbett hosted a discussion at his barbershop over the Brown case, he discovered he was not the only parent with anxiety about police encounters. He set up more events which eventually caught the eye of former Charlotte mayor Anthony Foxx, who had gone to work for the White House.

"He [Foxx] came to Charlotte and he heard about it and he went and told President Obama," Corbett said. "President Obama made it a part of his 21st-century policing initiative."



The initiative set out to attract police officers to intimately engage with the neighbors they serve on neutral ground at barbershops across the country.

"We did the traveling. We did the town hall meetings. We did every community meeting. We did every church meeting," Corbett said.

Over the years, Cops & Barbers has consistently made an impact by annually giving out turkeys during the holidays. The nonprofit also offers financial literacy programs for adults and after-school tutoring for students. More recently the agency launched a barber school-police academy cadet pairing program that has consistently built direct bonds between new recruits and barber students.

"Before Cops & Barbers, my outlook on law enforcement was just like every other African American man. I stay out they way, they stay out my way," Corbett said. "I don't want no problems with them, they don't want no problems with me. They don't like me, I don't even really know if I like them," he said.



But now that Corbett knows better, he's paying it forward.

"Give some other young man that might not have an opportunity to just see law enforcement in a different light because all police officers aren't bad."

