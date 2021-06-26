COVID-19 lottery winners to be announced Monday

Winners are set to be drawn every other Wednesday through Aug. 4

RALEIGH, N.C. — The winners of North Carolina COVID-19 are set to be announced next week.

North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services said it will announce the first two winners of the Summer Cash Drawing and Summer Cash 4 College Drawing on Monday, June 28 at 10 a.m.

The drawings are part of the state's Bringing Summer Back campaign aimed at encouraging North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

NCDHHS said the winners for the $4 Million Summer Cash and Summer Cash 4 College Drawings will be drawn every other Wednesday through Aug. 4. The first drawing took place on June 23, 2021.

North Carolinians 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are automatically entered into drawings for a $1 million cash prize.

Youth between ages 12 and 17 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered to win $125,000 towards college tuition.