'We’re walking together, we’re standing together in love' | Crowd gathers in Uptown to remember those taken by gun violence

Organizers say they want to put an end to the killings and especially protect the youth with more positive opportunities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For family and friends who have lost someone to gun violence, they say the hurt is so strong they hope no one else might have to experience it. That's just one reason why they're supporting efforts to stop gun violence.

The Mega Mommy March held in Uptown Charlotte gave a chance for loved ones to gather, celebrate and remember those they know who were killed, but also advocate for a more peaceful change too.

“We’re walking together, we’re standing together in love," Team Tru Blue Founder Will Adams said. "We’re pouring out love and we‘re pouring out hope back into the community.”

Anti-violence organizations add they want to take these seeking solutions action before it's too late.

“You don’t want to wait until death knocks at your door before you say something or get involved in organizations," Adams said.

Team Tru Blue is now working to get more involved with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools to offer students a chance at a brighter future without guns and violence.

“The consequences behind pulling that trigger when you are so young. You could possibly—no it’s not possibly—you will destroy yourself, your family, another person’s family and it’s a domino effect.”

Team Tru Blue is looking for additional mentors and volunteers. If you would like to get involved you can find more information here.

Briana Harper





