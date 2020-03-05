INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Saturday a group of people gathered for a “Cruise4Kids” parade in Indian Trail.

More than 200 sports cars, Jeeps and other fun rides drove through eight neighborhoods on the Sun Valley side of U.S. 74.

Jennifer Willett says the idea is to bring joy to families with kids stuck inside and raise money for other children who need food during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Willett saw Kevin Arndt organize a similar parade last month in Waxhaw and thought she’d try the same thing in Indian Trail.

“We’re all in this together, right?” Willett said. “There are ways to bring joy. Now is a great time to get creative and find things to do to help others.”

Nearly $1,500 was raised to benefit the Joey Logano Foundation which is working to help kids in crisis.

