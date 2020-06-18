DaBaby will be joined by Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, Braxton Winston and former Carolina Panther Thomas Davis for the conversation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grammy-nominated rapper and Charlotte native DaBaby will host a "Black Lives BEEN Mattered" press conference and discussion with Charlotte city officials and community leaders this Friday as the nation grapples racial inequality in the wake of multiple police killing of Black people in America.

According to a press release from DaBaby, guests at Friday's event include Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston and former Carolina Panther Thomas Davis. The group will discuss police reform, systemic racism and the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement in North Carolina.

The press conference is scheduled to begin outside the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office in uptown at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 19.

“I have had my own experiences with the police. It’s time to have a serious conversation about police reform and systemic racism in our city,” said DaBaby. “Black lives been mattered and always will matter.”

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was detained on drug charges after a Charlotte concert in December. Those charges were later dropped. Kirk shared photos of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers using flashlights to search a vehicle he arrived in. Kirk said it was an unlawful search and threatened to release video and audio to show "how dirty" CMPD was.