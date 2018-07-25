CHARLOTTE - John Morris seemingly had everything he wanted in his wife, Nicole, and their two young daughters.

"We had planned our life out, tried to do all the right things and then all of a sudden, everything had to change overnight," John said.

"You know there are those sayings, 'life can change overnight, nothing is guaranteed?' You hope you don't have to find that out but we did," Nicole said.

John was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer in September 2017.

"I have two young daughters. I had a great household. I had a great job," John said as he reflected on what life used to be.

It's been nearly one year and the Morris family is still adjusting.

"Sometime's it's not even the cancer that is an issue," Nicole said.

Just over a week after starting chemotherapy, John's brain was so swollen it required emergency surgery.

While staring death in the face, John suffered a stroke and became blind.

His vision is now limited but his spirit and enthusiasm know no bounds.

"He literally had a miraculous turnaround," said Dr. Ashley Sumrall, the section chief of Neuro-Oncology at the Levine Cancer Institute.

John received good news in May with his scans showing that the tumor had shrunk.

"It just brings a smile to your face because you know there is hope when you don't always think there's hope," he said.

When hope couldn't carry him, his dry sense of humor has.

"It's wild, we have a lot of redheads floating around here," John said of his daughters. "I just have to deal with the drama that goes into that."

With the help of his family, friends and the staff at Levine Cancer Institute, John is back on the bike, preparing for 24 Hours of Booty, a 24-hour event in its 17th year that is all about raising money for different cancer institutions.

"We've got a tandem bike. We're going to look pretty cute in that. I'm pretty excited," he said.

John Morris is a father and husband first, a comedian second, but an inspiration forever.

"Life is very, very challenging but it's up to you to find a way to make your life special and to take in the people who are most special to you," he said.

