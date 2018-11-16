DAVIDSON, N.C. — The family of Patrick Braxton-Andrew, a local teacher who vanished while vacationing in Mexico, announced Thursday they were informed Patrick died at the hands of a criminal organization.

Officials are still searching for his body. Back at home, a community is grieving.

Woodlawn School, where Patrick taught Spanish, canceled classes for Friday to allow students and staff to grieve.

Patrick’s best friend Sandi Rosen-Wilson, who taught alongside him at Woodlawn, told NBC Charlotte she knows Patrick’s legacy will continue on.

“He had this ability to just make anybody who he was around feel like they were his number one,” she said. “I’m not surprised at all that they’re canceling school, because he was a staple at that school. Those kids from kindergarten to seniors knew who he was even if he didn’t teach them.”

Patrick’s family posted in the Facebook group dedicated to the search that they now believe Patrick died on the day he went missing, October 28. They believe his death was at the hands of a criminal organization that operates in the area where he was traveling.

►RELATED: Facebook post: Missing Davidson Spanish teacher dead in Mexico

Sandi remembers her last conversation with Patrick.

“A couple hours before he went missing on Sunday we were just texting,” she recalled. “We told each other how much we love each other and how much we missed each other and that’s just what I’ve been clinging onto is that I got that tiny bit of closure.”

But there’s still so much pain that hasn’t healed for both the adults and students who loved Patrick.

“To all those families and kids that we taught: he loves you," Sandi said. "He still does. He’ll always be with you.”

Davidson Mayor Rusty Knox echoed the sadness, telling NBC Charlotte, “Our town lost a son, a part of what makes our little town special.”

And while Patrick will no longer be gracing the streets of Davidson or the halls of Woodlawn, the memory of him remains.

“His kids are going to have so much sadness right now but they’re going to be able to look back as adults and go, 'This man totally changed my life and I’m told lucky I got to know him,'” Sandi said. “Because that’s how I feel.”

© 2018 WCNC