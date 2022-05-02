1,000 laptops donated to help Concord residents stay connected

E2D is ensuring North Carolina families have access to the internet and computers

CONCORD, N.C. — Families in the City of Concord's Housing Department communities are getting their hands on some new technology.

It’s thanks to a partnership between the City of Concord Housing Department, Google Fiber, and E2D, Eliminate the Digital Divide. E2D is a non-profit ensuring North Carolina families have access to the internet and computers.

Takeida Dyer is one of the residents now digitally connected. She said the new laptop will help her realize her vision for herself and her family.

“I’m a single mother trying to further my education and I think it is very important that I have the devices I need to do so," she said.

Google Fiber pledged E2D a total of 1,000 laptops to give residents of the Concord housing department community. Charlotte-area high school student lab technicians refurbished each device donated.

“Every family has to have a computer at home to be successful in 2022, so everyone who doesn’t have a computer that is what we are here for,” said Pat Millen, the president and co-founder of E2D.

“Google Fiber is delighted to be in Concord and committed to connecting communities. We’re proud to work with innovative partners, like E2D, to support their efforts to build digital inclusion, said Jess George, Google Fiber's government and community affairs manager. "This need is even more pressing as we work to emerge from the pandemic, and many -- from kids to singles -- still deal with disruptions at school and work.”

To keep everyone safe amid the pandemic, the laptops will be handed out through scheduled events within the next few months.

“A lot of people don’t have the funds to purchase a laptop so it is a blessing,” said Dyer.

This is the first event and the start of getting families of this community digitally connected.

“We can find jobs on it and learn how to work it,” said resident Jennifer Jones.

“They’re very expensive so I’m happy I’m getting one,” said Sabrina Kelly.

For some parents like Dyer, it will help children stay on track in the classroom.

“They are able to do their schoolwork, whether it is Zoom or what the teacher requires.”

“I can do some work on there. Plus, I have a grandson and it will help him with his schooling too. Most of us thank God for it,” said Freddy Washington.

E2D will take anyone's old laptops. Companies who have used laptops can also arrange for the non-profit to pick them up, refurbish and redistribute them to communities in need. Employees are encouraged to talk with IT departments.