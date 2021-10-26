Donate to Magical Toy Drive to make a difference for a child in need this holiday

WCNC Charlotte has teamed up once again with The Salvation Army to help those less fortunate who need help putting gifts under the tree this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many families in our community are still recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic this holiday season, and thousands are turning to The Salvation Army for support. Across the viewing area, The Salvation Army expects to provide gifts for more than 21,000 children.

To meet the need, WCNC Charlotte has teamed up with Belk, Original Mattress Factory and Tropical Smoothie Cafe to help make the holidays magical for everyone with the Magical Toy Drive November 22 – December 17.

There are 3 ways to help:

Donate a new unwrapped toy in person at any Charlotte area Belk starting Nov. 22 (store locations) Donate money online - To help make the Magical Toy Drive even more successful, WCNC Charlotte and the TEGNA Foundation are excited to announce a matching gift up to the first $10,000 donated online. Shop online and ship toys directly to the Salvation Army

“It’s been a tough time for so many over the last two years. We are so glad that we have the ability to help, by not only raising awareness and funds for so many young people this holiday season but that we can contribute directly with funds to purchase 500 toys. We ask those in our community to also consider making a difference this holiday season with a donation of any amount,” said WCNC Charlotte President and General Manager Joan Barrett.

The Salvation Army and WCNC Charlotte will host a contactless in-person donation drive Saturday, December 11in the Belk parking lot of Carolina Place Mall, 11009 Carolina Place Parkway, Pineville, NC 28134 from 8:30AM to 3PM.