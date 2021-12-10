Donate toys Saturday to Magical Toy Drive at Belk Carolina Place

Join the WCNC Charlotte team Saturday by donating a new unwrapped toy to The Salvation Army's Magical Toy Drive at Belk Carolina Place.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Help make sure every child has a toy to unwrap on Christmas morning by donating to The Salvation Army's Magical Toy Drive.

The WCNC Charlotte team will be at Belk, Carolina Place Mall, on Saturday collecting donations. Collections begin at 8:30 a.m. at 11009 Carolina Place Parkway and last until 3 p.m. Bring a new unwrapped toy to donate to help families in need.

Many families in our community are still recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic this holiday season, and thousands are turning to The Salvation Army for support. Across the viewing area, The Salvation Army expects to provide gifts for more than 21,000 children.

Saturday's donation drive will be contactless. Look for the Magical Toy Drive tent in the Belk parking lot facing Pineville Matthews Road. Volunteers will be helping unload toys from vehicles.

Donations will be collected inside Charlotte area Belk stores and Original Mattress Factory locations through Friday, Dec. 17.