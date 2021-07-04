Much anticipated Eastway Recreation Center opens in East Charlotte

The Eastway Recreation Center, a first of its kind finally opens, giving Mecklenburg County a place for senior services, community aquatics, and more.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After experiencing many delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation was pleased to open the Eastway Recreation Center on Apr. 7.

The center located at 3150 Eastway Park Drive, is the county's first of its kind in east Charlotte and provides the community with many amenities including an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, senior services, a nature trail and more.

Currently the facility will be open Monday and Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Monthly passholder plans start at $22 for youth ages 1 to 17, $45 for adults ages 18 to 54, and $22 for senior citizens age 55 and older. Daily plans start at $8 for youth ages 1 to 17, $10 or adults ages 18 to 54, and $8 for senior citizens age 55 and older.

Community members can access the amenities by reserving their spots online using MeckPass or a one-time daily pass on ActiveNet. Those interested in reserving their spots are also encouraged to visit the site or call 980-314-ERRC (3772).

Park and recreation officials want guest to be aware due to COVID-19, the center will function at a reduced capacity. As a result, swim lanes and the fitness center space will also operate at reduced capacities.

County officials said a formal dedication will be scheduled in the months to come.