The country artist has scheduled a new show for later this year, after canceling his AT&T Center appearance this week.

SAN ANTONIO — Three days after saying he was canceling an upcoming San Antonio show to attend the Final Four, raising an online uproar, Eric Church is trying to make up with his Texas fans.

"It took a minute to figure out how and when I could properly express my thanks," the country-music superstar said via Twitter Friday afternoon, before announcing a free show at New Braunfels' Whitewater Amphitheater "for those of you who bought tickets and were planning to attend our cancelled San Antonio show."

It's set for Sept. 2, with a time and other details expected to be announced later.

A message from Eric Church pic.twitter.com/hIZ54imdVW — Eric Church (@ericchurch) April 1, 2022

Church was scheduled to play at the AT&T Center Saturday, with many fans coming from out of town to see him. Those plans screeched to halt Tuesday when Church, calling himself "a lifelong Carolina fan," said he was instead heading to New Orleans to be in the stands for the historic UNC-Duke matchup.

Fans were refunded, but that didn't delay the outcry, with some calling the move "extremely selfish" and "immature." Other said they were flying in from out of state.

The amphitheater has a capacity of about 5,600, compared to more than 18,000 for the AT&T Center. It's unclear as of now whether tickets to the September show will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.