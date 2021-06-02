Community rallies around nonprofit to help feed hungry kids

Esther's Heart went from serving 200 kids a week to 600 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CONCORD, N.C. — Esther's Heart Ministries, a volunteer nonprofit that helps feed children and families in Cabarrus County and the Charlotte area, needs donations to continue to help those in need.

"The community is counting on us, and I say God is counting on us to be His hands and feet," Andrea King, founder of Esther's Heart said. "And so whenever we get the call, we serve the schools, but we're also the emergency station."

For two weeks in May, WCNC Charlotte highlighted the good Esther's Heart is doing in the community and asked for donations. More than $5,000 was raised during those weeks. WCNC Charlotte along with the TEGNA Foundation donated $2,000 to the cause, which brought the grand total to $7,248.

You can still make a difference and help feed hungry children in the community. Esther's Heart Backpacks of Hope Program is in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Cabarrus County School Systems and donations can be made online here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts