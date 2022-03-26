Family of beloved Gastonia barber host benefit aimed to bring answers in his murder

The family has partnered with the Gaston County Crimestoppers and is seeking to increase the current reward amount in Johnny Lee Moore's case.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Less than a year following Johnny Lee Moore's death, his family is still searching for answers.

Loved ones of the beloved Gastonia barber gathered for a benefit Saturday aimed to help crimestoppers provide answers in Moore's death investigation.

Moore, who was also known as John Luke, died from gunshot wounds following a shooting in Gastonia in July 2021. Luke was 32 at the time of his death.

"Those that are out here today are coming in support of that call to community members, his former clients to the barbershop, his classmates, friends, former teachers, family members, those whose lives he's touched during his time on Earth," Luke's brother Stephan Moore said.

Moore described his brother as a selfless person, willing to give you the shirt of his back. He said that his biggest hope is that investigators can provide some peace of mind in his brother's case.

"It will bring answers," Moore said. "We will continue to miss the humor, the laughter, the camaraderie, the bond, the family-hood that he brought us. For our family and for knowing that we can sleep it easy at night not having to wonder why is the case still unsolved."

Ultimately, Moore said he's thankful for the efforts of crimestoppers and those in the community who are working to help the family find answers.

"As a family, we're very appreciative of those that are in the community who may have heard something, seen something, or have stumbled across information you're sharing with the detectives, as well as the Crime Stoppers," he said.

There is currently a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Moore's murder investigation.

Anyone with information regarding Moore's case should call Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

