'Just a great kid all around' | Family hosts benefit for 17-year-old son killed in car crash

The family said a neighbor was kind enough to put on a benefit to help cover the funeral costs for Blaine.

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — A community is coming together to help a Stanly County family after their tragic loss.

17-year-old Donald Blaine Huneycutt died in a car crash on Jan. 2. Loved ones say he was willing to help anyone who needed it and could brighten up a room.

"He was great fun, full of life. Just a great kid all around," Blaine's mother, Heather Huneycutt, told WCNC Charlotte.

Following Huneycutt's death, the family faced hard times. His father was diagnosed with skin cancer, and his mother also lost her job.

"Nobody's really prepared to pay for a funeral for a 17-year-old," Huneycutt said "We just thank our community and our family for supporting us and sticking by us with everything we've been through this month."

The Highway 55 in Albermarle also donated 10% of its profits from Saturday's lunch rush to the cause.

The family's hope is that the West Stanly High School student is remembered for his kindness long after the benefit.

"We would love for Blaine to be remembered as a young man who was beyond his years, he was always willing to help anybody with anything," Huneycutt said. "He loves his cars, he loves his family he wants to he was full of life had no fear of anything enjoyed every day and lived his life to the fullest."