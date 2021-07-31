The moratorium has been in place since September 2020, but now, many fear a wave of evictions is on the horizon amid a growing delta variant problem.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the day thousands of North Carolina residents have been dreading.

The federal moratorium on rental evictions ends July 31 and that means landlords can start the eviction process as soon as August 1.

Democratic congressional leaders scrambled to find votes to extend the moratorium beyond the July 31 deadline, but they couldn't gather enough support.

The moratorium has been in place since September 2020, now many fear a wave of evictions is on the horizon.

"The good news is the moratorium has been in place for a while, the bad news is because it's been in place for a while people haven't been paying and their balances are huge," housing attorney for Legal Aid of NC Tommy Holderness said.

According to the U.S Census Bureau, an estimated 250,000 North Carolinians are behind on their rent. Amongst these renters, roughly 78,000 people said that they are "very likely" or "somewhat likely" to be evicted.

As of early July, about 27,645 Mecklenburg County renters were behind in paying rent, according to a new county-by-county analysis by Surgo Ventures, a nonprofit organization that uses data to analyze health and social problems in communities.

Holderness says renters won't lose their homes right away, but courts are preparing for more eviction hearings.

"It might not be a mass exodus on the street on August 1st but it's going to start that process and it's going to be coming," Holderness said.

Many Republicans and Democrats are outraged over the distribution of funds that Congress has approved for rental relief. Of the $46.5 billion that was set aside for aid, only $3 billion has been handed out.

"It's just really slow, they might have been approved for this rental aid but landlords still haven't received the check," Juan Hernandez of Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy said.

Still, those behind in rent can apply for assistance. The RAMPCLT Program helps residents apply for rent, mortgage, and utility relief.

"We're going to be helping those most in need and who have serious eviction crisis first," Julie Porter president of DreamKey Partners said.

The first priority will go to people who have an eviction notice and a court date within 90 days, followed by those with the lowest incomes.

Applications for the RAMPCLT program, reopen August 1.

For those who don't meet the RAMPCLT eligibility, additional aid is available through Crisis Assistance Ministry. More information is available on the website, crisisassistance.org.

Contact Lexi Wilson at lwilson@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.