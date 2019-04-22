CHARLOTTE, N.C. — U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray recognized 21 officers and agents from 13 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies on Monday.

It was the Western District's inaugural Excellence in the Pursuit of Justice awards ceremony.

Recipients were honored for outstanding performance and investigative work in cases prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"It just gives you a little window into what we do every day to protect this community," said Murray. "We don't get the opportunity to say thank you. So this was an opportunity to say thank you for all the long hours, thank you for your dedication, and thank you for protecting this community."

Ten investigators and prosecutors received the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) award for taking down members of the MS-13 gang.

FBI Special Agent Ernesto Negron was part of that team.

"They were committing murders, homicides, robberies, all kinds of stuff. Trying to establish a strong point here in NC, so we just got to get in front of it," said Negron. "It took a lot of people, a lot of late nights."

The effort resulted in the indictment of 37 gang members; two gang members received life sentences.

POPULAR ON WCNC.COM