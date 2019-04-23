HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Eight Food Lion employees spent Tuesday afternoon unloading 25,000 pounds of food into the Hearts & Hands Food Pantry in Huntersville. The volunteers were working hard, hardly minding the workload.

It was the largest donation ever given to the pantry, which opened last fall.

"We want to make sure we are providing fresh products to our families," said Food Lion volunteer Benny Smith. "And then later we are going to provide some refrigeration equipment."

Food Lion also provided shelving for the items to be placed on.

Hearts & Hands says having shelf space allows clients to feel better about selecting the products themselves.

Hearts & Hands Food Pantry says they serve a large area around the Huntersville area. Kenya Joseph with the Pantry said Tuesday's gift will go far to help deserving families in need.

"Whoever needs help, we're here to help them."

Food Lion is opening a new store in Huntersville next week. A spokesperson tells WCNC they plan on continuing the relationship with Hearts & Hands in the future.

