This University in Charlotte is offering a hip hop course on influential Black women

Bunzey said the purpose is to allow students to explore the history of Black women dating back to the 19th century.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — “If you love hip-hop why not learn its origin," JCSU Junior Class President Nadia Johnson said.

The new hip-hop course at Johnson C. Smith University highlights what Rapsody calls, "A love letter to all black women," through the album's 16 tracks.

It features song titles dedicated to influential black women including Aaliyah, Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey and Nina Simone.

“I think one of our favorite discussions that I have during the semester comes out of the first track Nina," Doctoral student Tyler Bunzey said.

Tyler Bunzey, a UNC-Chapel Hill African American literature and hip-hop doctoral student, heads the course.

https://t.co/n0B25G7DcK has announced the Top 49 Colleges In North Carolina for 2021. Of the 10 historically Black colleges and universities across the state, the site named JCSU as the best HBCU.



To read more, head to https://t.co/JHu3hSQ5zz#JCSU#RankingSZN pic.twitter.com/oBJ9kZRa59 — Johnson C. Smith U. (@JCSUniversity) March 23, 2021

“I think we need to we need to start to see women as innovators in this culture," Bunzey said.

Bunzey said the purpose is to allow students to explore the history of Black women dating back to the 19th century.

“And study the contributions of Black women in an anti-Black society that continues to devalue them," Bunzey said.

He even brought in different artists for students to learn from who have also lived experiences Raposdy raps about in her album.

“This semester we’ve heard from Sa-Roc, Rah Digga and Sheikia “Purple Haze” Norris," Bunzey said.

It’s feminine literature showing life through a different lens for students like Nadia Johnson.