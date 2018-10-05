A Fort Mill High School lacrosse coach was recently honored for teaching her girls the importance of sticking together, even at nine months pregnant.

Beloved girls lacrosse coach Kellianne Fleyshman-Wunk became pregnant with her second child last year. Even at nine months pregnant, Fleyshman-Wunk was on the field coaching her kids and teaming them the importance of sticking together.

"Kellianne is a great coach. She's really motivational," said Wallace Cortazar. "She always supports us with everything that we do."

Fleyshman-Wunk said she was determined to do whatever it took to stick with her team.

“Just because you’re pregnant doesn’t mean you need to be at home sitting on a couch, resting, putting your feet up,” she told TODAY. “I do it for the girls. They mean the world to me, I look at them as my daughters.”

The 29-year-old never missed a game or practice through her third trimester. She said her doctors assured her everything was fine, which was all she needed to know she made the right choice. On the day of the team's first playoff game, Fleyshman-Wunk went into labor.

A week later, she rejoined the girls for the state championship game.

"She was up at like, five in the morning and she was planning and ready to roll," said her husband Andrey Fleyshman.

Although they came up short in the end, the kids couldn't be any prouder of their coach.

"I have these two daughters, but then I have like 16 other daughters," Fleyshman-Wunk shared.

TODAY planned a big surprise for Kellianne. She was named coach of the year by principal Christopher Martin and received an all-expenses-paid trip to the Major League Lacrosse All-Star Game in Boston from the Charlotte Hounds and Herbal Essence.

