CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Companies are offering freebies to healthcare workers and other frontline employees for their hard work and dedication now and always. There hasn’t been a more challenging time in recent history to be a healthcare worker, and just by showing up every day they are putting themselves at risk.

This list was compiled by our partners at Charlotte on the Cheap. Some offers include first responders and other essential front line employees as well. Please make sure to read all the details and to follow the links for more information, and for updates.

ALDI

All medical professionals, with proper identification, will get immediate access to the front of any line that may form outside its stores.

Bojangles’

Bojangles’ is offering free Legendary Iced Tea, any size to healthcare workers, first responders and law enforcement no purchase necessary. The promotion will run through National Iced Tea Day on June 10.

BP and Amoco

First responders, doctors, nurses, and hospital workers, you can get a 50 cent/gallon discount on gas from BP and Amoco. Apply for your code here.

Big Lots

First responders, medical professionals, active military personnel and veterans get 15% off everything in the store, at least through April 30th. If you’re shopping online, use the promo code BIGHEROES at checkout. More info.

Chipotle

Health care workers can get a free burrito starting on May 6. Eligibility requirements are available on Chipotle’s offer website.

Costco

The warehouse is allowing priority access for its members who are healthcare workers and first responders. With a membership card and employee ID or badge, those members will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse.

Devil’s Logic Brewing

Devil’s Logic is offering healthcare workers 30% off all food items, through May 12th, for pickup, as well as delivery to the main Novant and Atrium hospitals in Charlotte. They also started a “pay it forward” program where healthcare professionals can show their work badge and receive a 32oz crowler of beer that someone prepaid for. 1426 E 4th Street.

IHOP

IHOP is offering 30% off your entire check for medical, law enforcement, military and firefighter professionals. Just mention the offer when you call in your order and show your employee I.D. at pickup.

McDonald’s

Participating McDonald’s are offering free food to healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics from April 22nd to May 5th. Please show your work badge and receive a choice of Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit for breakfast. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and a hash brown. Or, for lunch or dinner, a choice of a Double Cheeseburger, Chicken McNuggets (6-piece) or Filet-O-Fish. All options come with any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee and small fries. One meal per day per person. Not valid through McDelivery or Mobile Order and Pay.

The North Face

From April 14th to December 31st, healthcare workers get 50% discount on non-sale items. Read more.

O’Charley’s

For a limited time, healthcare personnel and first responders receive 25% off carry-out orders. Show a valid employee ID or badge, when ordering.

Hooters

Hooters – Healthcare workers and first responders, as well as military personnel, receive 20% off all food take-out orders. The discount is available for a limited time.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts to healthcare workers nationwide every Monday through May 11. The offer spans from National Doctors’ Day (March 30) through National Nurses Week (May 6-12).

To get your free Original Glazed DOZEN show your employer badge at a Krispy Kreme drive-thru. Grab a box on your way into work to share with your coworkers, or pick them up on your way home for your family. Each healthcare worker can get up to 5 dozen doughnuts.

Krispy Kreme is also offering a BOGO Saturday special as well. On Saturdays beginning March 28, Krispy Kreme will add a free dozen Original Glazed® Doughnuts to every pick-up, drive-thru and delivery order that includes a full price dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts or more. The company is encouraging customers “to ‘Be Sweet’ and put a smile on a friend’s or neighbor’s face by giving them the free dozen”.

Drop a box off on your neighbors porch, at the police department, for grocery store staff, or whomever you think could use a pickup. Each free dozen will include a special smiley-face doughnut, and the free dozens will be securely sealed and bagged individually, along with instructions for contactless drop-off, including social distancing and safety guidelines. See details about how to get the Be Sweet Dozen here.

Crocs

Crocs is giving away free crocs to healthcare workers on the frontlines as a thank you for their hard work. For a chance to receive a free pair of Crocs with free shipping, healthcare workers can head to the Crocs website at 12 pm Eastern Time. A limited number of shoes will be available each day for a limited time.

However, the process is time-consuming and cumbersome (especially for those who are already working so hard) and the number of free Crocs is gone very quickly each day. We expect that either the process will change or the promotion will end.

East Coast Wings + Grill

East Coast Wings + Grill is offering 20 percent off for hospital workers (with free delivery). And offering 20 percent off for first responders. Both are call-in orders only.