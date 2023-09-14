Fundraising event to help future scholars at NASCAR Technical Institute

For their third consecutive year, this event takes place at the NASCAR Technical Institute and a portion of each event’s proceeds will assist a future scholar.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A variety of cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display Saturday in Mooresville at the NASCAR Technical Institute for an automotive fundraiser for scholarships for students.

Date: Saturday, Sept 16th

Rain Rate: Saturday, Sept 23rd

Time: 5pm to 9pm EST

Location: 220 Byers Creek Road, Mooresville, NC 28117

The event includes exhibits and engaging activities from sponsors, vendors, partners, food trucks and entertainment including NASCAR Technical facility tours and live dyno sessions throughout the event.

For their third consecutive year, these events take place and a portion of each event’s proceeds will assist in generating future NASCAR Technical Institute scholarships to students in financial need.

Audi Charlotte will be onsite with a variety of vehicles, staff and swag to showcase. General Manager, Jeff Simmons and Service Manager, Kevin Koteles, will be at the event to talk about cars, their automotive career path and current openings with Audi Charlotte.