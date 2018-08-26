CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A funeral for the slain Colorado mother, her two young daughters and an unborn son will be held in North Carolina next Saturday, according to an obituary.

Sh﻿annan Watts, 34, and her two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, were found dead nearly two weeks ago. Watts, who lived in North Carolina before moving to Colorado, was also 15 weeks pregnant with a son.

Shannan Watts' husband Chris is facing five counts of first-degree murder. Three of the counts allege that he killed his wife and two daughters. The other two counts allege that he killed each of his daughters, that each was under the age of 12, and that he was in a position of trust.

According to Shannan Watts' obituary in the Sandhills Sentinel, the funeral Mass is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, September 1 at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Pinehurst.

The service will be live streamed on the Boles Funeral Homes and Crematory's Facebook page.

Those interested in sending donations to Shannan Watts' family can click here for more information.

