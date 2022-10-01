Greater Charlotte Heart Walk returns to uptown

WCNC Charlotte’s Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich will kick off the race at First Ward Park Oct. 1.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk is returning in person this year to First Ward Park this fall.

Join WCNC Charlotte’s Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich on Saturday, October 1 at First Ward Park, 301 E. 7th Street.

WCNC Charlotte is a proud media parter of the Greater Charlotte Heart Walk to reinvigorate your heart healthy lifestyle by reuniting our community in better health.

The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk supports the critical mission of the American Heart Association and now, more than ever, is highlighting the benefits of staying physically active and promoting a culture of health and well-being.

When you support and participate in the Charlotte Heart Walk, you are helping to ensure that more cardiovascular research is funded, more hospitals administer the highest standards of care and that fewer people suffer and die from heart disease and stroke. With every step you take and every dollar you raise, you are building a legacy that will save and improve lives.

To join our efforts, register for the Charlotte Heart Walk at www.charlotteheartwalk.org and encourage your friends, family or team to do the same.

Those participating can choose to walk either one or three miles.

Share how you’re participating by posting pictures and videos online using the hashtag #CLTHeartWalk and tracking your experience in the AHA’s Heart Walk app.

Date: October 1, 2022

Time: 7:30 a.m. - Health Expo and Kids Zone; 9:00 AM- Walk begins

Location: First Ward Park, 301 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC

Website: www.charlotteheartwalk.org

Sponsored by: NUCOR, JELD-WEN, Novant Health, Compass Group, Crowder, and Atrium Health

