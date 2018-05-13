CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers star Greg Olsen helped raise money for a local children's hospital Saturday morning.

Olsen emceed the third annual "HEARTest Yard and Showmars 5K." The event raised money for children affected by congenital heart disease.

PHOTOS: Greg Olsen emcees 3rd annual 'HEARTest Yard & Showmars 5K' Photo by Chris Hemric/NBC Charlotte. 01 / 25 Photo by Chris Hemric/NBC Charlotte. 01 / 25

Olsen said he is thankful for the continued support from the community.

"It's really special to see all the families come out," he said. "The way they've put these groups together, a lot of heart families, families in the community that want to support us. It's remarkable how we've seen this grown and how the community has supported us."

Those interested in helping Olsen's foundation can click here for details.

© 2018 WCNC