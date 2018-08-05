Greg Olsen's charity work was once again recognized this week.

The United Way of Central Carolinas presented the Panthers' tight end with a check for $100,000 for finishing as the runner-up in the NFL's annual Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Honored to award @gregolsen88 with a $100,000 check for his @R4Rfoundation for his runner-up finish in the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. @UnitedWay is proud to join the @NFL in celebrating character & community service. Congratulations, Greg! #LiveUnited @Panthers pic.twitter.com/JGxuD6gxz3 — United Way of Central Carolinas (@myUWCC) May 8, 2018

United Way presented the check to Olsen and all of the money will go toward Receptions for Research: The Greg Olsen Foundation. Last November, Olsen's foundation partnered with Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte to create the region's first cardiac neurodevelopmental program, with Olsen pledging $750,000 to kickstart the effort.

In January, Olsen and his wife Kara announced a personal donation of $15,000 to the hospital on top of the $10,000 donated by Nationwide Insurance for Olsen being the runner-up in a social media charity challenge.

