Grooming Greatness needs help raising money for arts education for kids. Here's how to pitch in

Grooming Greatness is a Charlotte nonprofit developing youth in underserved communities through theatre, music, and visual arts.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monique Stubbs-Hall started Grooming Greatness in 2014 for boys and girls ages 9 to 16.

Stubbs-Hall said weekend activities and programs held at Studio 229 on Brevard in Uptown allow kids to activate their creative side.

Concert etiquette also teaches them how to behave during real-life experiences.

“When you put them into the exposure and then teach them the grooming within it, it sticks with them," she told us.

As COVID restrictions ease across the state Stubbs-Hall is hoping to reach more youth in underserved communities.

This April, the nonprofit is launching three new programs through the end of the year.

“This year is centered around grooming through music, grooming through photography, and grooming through the visual arts," Stubbs-Hall said.

Kids involved in the 'Grooming through Music' program will receive weekly piano lessons. 'Grooming through Photography' will teach kids camera skills and how to run a photography business. 'Grooming through Visual Arts' will teach kids different art techniques for larger projects.

“10 youth will be enrolled in each of the programs," Stubbs-Hall said.

The nonprofit expects to provide lessons, materials, and equipment free of cost but they need help to make it happen.

“What we are looking for is an additional $10,000 that will help us to complete our programs for 2021," Stubbs-Hall said.

To donate or get your child involved email Monique@GroomingGreatness.org