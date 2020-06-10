Lowe's to host curbside trick-or-treat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lowe's Home Improvement will be hosting curbside trick-or-treating as families seek coronavirus pandemic-safe options for Halloween festivities.
Registration is required for the free events, which will be held from 6 until 7 p.m. on both October 22 and October 29. Registrations for the Lowe's curbside trick-or-treat begins October 10.
"We know that customers still want to celebrate Halloween, even if the holiday may look different for us this year. While the pandemic has changed many elements of everyday life, the tradition of trick-or-treating doesn't have to be one of them," said Joe McFarland, Lowe's executive vice president of stores, in a released statement. "Our associates take great pride in serving our communities, and as we all find new ways to safely celebrate the holiday, we look forward to welcoming families to our drive-through curbside trick-or-treating events this year."
Participants will receive candy and a small pumpkin at no cost to take home.
Costumes are certainly encouraged but are not required to attend.
The event is being held at all store locations nationwide.