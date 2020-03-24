CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The entire world is experiencing trying times — as COVID-19 is so new, it's hard to know what is to come and when this whole thing will be over. It's natural feel scared, sad or even angry about it, especially because so many normal activities are now impossible.

A man from Matthews wants to help guide his community through it, he's made a book he wrote called "A Handbook for Happiness" available for free.

Coronavirus has turned the entire world upside down but Richard London is offering a guide to get through it.

“People are just getting stressed out all over the place with the uncertainty of what's going on,” said London, the author of "A Handbook for Happiness.”

He is a cancer survivor and is living with Parkinson’s disease. He wrote the guide in 2013 but thinks people could benefit from it now more than ever.

“This will help them put things in perspective," London said. "Understanding where things are at right now, dealing with what they can control and not control, understanding that as bad as things look, they really have things to be thankful for in their lives and they'll get over it, we will get past this."

In the book, he writes happiness is a decision. It lays out steps on how to achieve that.

“Giving gratitude for what we have," London said. "Yes, right now we are focused on what we can't do and what we don’t have but with so many blessings in our lives, let’s not forget those."

One of those blessings can be people like him thinking of ways to help their neighbors and community members through this pandemic.

“The more people that will download the book and be able to help, the happier I’ll be,” he said.

If the PDF version of the book doesn't load, click here.

