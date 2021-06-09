Help Clear The Shelters on Saturday for adoption day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The month long WCNC Charlotte Clear The Shelters event ends this weekend with adoption day on Saturday.
There are a variety of shelters in our area that are participating. The goal is to help them adopt out all of their animals and raise money to support their shelter.
On Saturday, September 18 the following area shelters and rescues are participating in Clear The Shelters Adoption Day:
York County Humane Society
- Saturday 1-4p.m. by appointment only
- 8177 Regent Pkwy, Fort Mill, SC 29715
- By appointment only. Staff will be prescreening potential adopters over the phone. Same day adoption for cats only will be available on Saturday, Sept. 18. They require that prior and current pets’ veterinary records are in hand (no exceptions. A drawing will be held for approved cat adopters to potentially win a discount on their adoption fee.
CMPD Animal Care & Control
- Saturday 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- 8315 Byrum Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217
- There is an urgent need for adoptions as their kennels are full. There are several ways to participate:
- Take a dog on a Staycation for a long weekend: A Staycation is available to people who cannot commit to adopting a pet but want to help by taking a dog home for up to five days to give it a break from the shelter environment and provide it the benefits and experience of living in a loving home. Visit the CMPD Animal Care and Control shelter on Byrum Drive in Charlotte. Pick out an adoptable dog, show ID, sign a waiver, and take them home for up to five days.
- Foster a dog: Consider a longer term foster assignment. Fostering reduces long-term boarding of animals who can suffer from kennel stress which often leads to behavior issues. Foster-centric is a trending tern that describes a new model for animal sheltering. It puts animals who are ready for adoption in homes in the community, leaving space at the shelter for the animals who need special care or management. Fill out an application online to foster.
- Adopt: If you have been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, there is no better time than now. Adopting one animal will save two lives: by saving the one you adopt and the one who takes its place. Details on the adoption process are online. Visit CMPD Animal Care & Control this Saturday to adopt.
Charlotte Humane Society
- Saturday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- 2700 Toomey Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203
- Due to the ongoing pandemic, adoptions are available by appointment only on Saturday.
- To schedule an appointment to meet available animals, please click the button on the Adopt A Dog or Adopt A Cat page OR follow the link at the bottom of the animals’ profiles to schedule your appointment. You must be 18 or older to adopt and have a valid form of identification.
Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement
- Saturday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- 1491 Business Park Ct, Gastonia, NC 28052
Cleveland County Animal Services
- Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- 1609 Airport Rd, Shelby, NC 28150
Lancaster SPCA
- Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- 2074 Pageland Hwy, Lancaster, SC 29720
Lincoln County Animal Services
- Saturday 12-4
- 650 John Howel Memorial Dr Lincolnton, NC 28092
