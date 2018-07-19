CHARLOTTE — CHARLOTTE -- WCNC NBC Charlotte is partnering with NBC and Pet Paradise to clear the shelters!

On Saturday, August 18, participating shelters in our area will waive or reduce their adoption fees. Last year, almost 300 animals were adopted on the event day in our viewing area. A total of 509 animal were adopted during our local August 2017 campaign. Nationally, 75,687 animals found homes during the campaign!!!!

Here is the list of shelters who participated in the event:

Pet Paradise

3 locations:

15020 Brown Mill Rd Huntersville

2919 Boyer St Charlotte

10714 Independence Pointe Pkwy Matthews

CMPD Animal Control

8315 Byrum Drive

Charlotte, NC 28217

(704) 336-7600

Open 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday August 18

Humane Society of Charlotte

2700 Toomey Ave

Charlotte, NC 28203

(704) 377-0534

Open 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, August 18

Gaston County Animal Care & Enforcement

220 Leisure Lane

Dallas, NC 28034

(704) 922-8677

Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 18

Watauga Humane Society

828-264-7865

312 Paws Way

Boone, NC 28607

Open 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, August 18

Iredell County Animal Services

430 Bristol Dr.

Statesville, NC 28677

704-878-5424

Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 18

Lincoln County Animal Services

704-736-4125

650 John Howell Memorial Dr

Lincolnton, NC 28092

Open 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Saturday, August 18

Visit CleartheShelters.com for more information.

