CHARLOTTE — CHARLOTTE -- WCNC NBC Charlotte is partnering with NBC and Pet Paradise to clear the shelters!
On Saturday, August 18, participating shelters in our area will waive or reduce their adoption fees. Last year, almost 300 animals were adopted on the event day in our viewing area. A total of 509 animal were adopted during our local August 2017 campaign. Nationally, 75,687 animals found homes during the campaign!!!!
Here is the list of shelters who participated in the event:
3 locations:
15020 Brown Mill Rd Huntersville
2919 Boyer St Charlotte
10714 Independence Pointe Pkwy Matthews
8315 Byrum Drive
Charlotte, NC 28217
(704) 336-7600
Open 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday August 18
2700 Toomey Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
(704) 377-0534
Open 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, August 18
Gaston County Animal Care & Enforcement
220 Leisure Lane
Dallas, NC 28034
(704) 922-8677
Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 18
828-264-7865
312 Paws Way
Boone, NC 28607
Open 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, August 18
Iredell County Animal Services
430 Bristol Dr.
Statesville, NC 28677
704-878-5424
Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 18
Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement
704-922-8677
220 Leisure Lane
Dallas, NC 28034
Open 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 18
Lincoln County Animal Services
704-736-4125
650 John Howell Memorial Dr
Lincolnton, NC 28092
Open 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Saturday, August 18
Visit CleartheShelters.com for more information.