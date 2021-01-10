Check out Historic Rosedale plantation this October in Charlotte

Home tours at Historic Rosedale are happening all season long.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — October marks the unofficial start-up of spooky season, and there are plenty of scary and haunted sightings around the Queen City.

One that sticks out you can surely add to your list, is Rosedale Plantation. The property once stretched all the way to Plaza Midwood.

The house had been in the Caldwell and Davidson families for almost 200 years. The last members of the family to live here were Mary Louise Davidson and her sister Alice and 1986 when they can no longer keep up the home themselves, they decided to sell it to the historical foundation for $250,000 Instead of selling it to a developer for $2 million.

"There are absolutely ghosts in this house," a tour guide at the historical site told WCNC Charlotte.

"People talk about the thinning of the veil, and the veil is our world of living, separated from their world of the dearly departed," Cher, a tour guide at Rosedale, said. "They say that the veil is thinnest around Halloween. We have heard voices we've heard footsteps, this home, preserves some of the heritage of the first settlers in this area, I have never felt uncomfortable or afraid here we know those years that are here, remain because they want to, they love the home they love the land and they want to make certain it's well cared for and we try to uphold that from miles around."

